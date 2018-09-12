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ALEX JONES Full Show - Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - Infowars.com
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12 views • September 12, 2018
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September 11th: Today marks the 17th year after one of America’s darkest days. The country still has yet to learn the full truth behind the 9/11 attacks. Joining today’s show is the host of Ground Zero Clyde Lewis providing cutting-edge takes on phenomena the establishment doesn’t want you to talk about.
September 11th: Today marks the 17th year after one of America’s darkest days. The country still has yet to learn the full truth behind the 9/11 attacks. Joining today’s show is the host of Ground Zero Clyde Lewis providing cutting-edge takes on phenomena the establishment doesn’t want you to talk about.
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