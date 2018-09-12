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THE CERN CHRONICLES-Battle for the Earth!
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424 views • September 12, 2018
The IRON TRUMP movie is here! The CERN Chronicles is GENESIS, EXODUS & REVELATIONS edited together into one feature length film. (apx. 30 minutes) Iron Trump battles Obama for the dominion of Earth! Grab the popcorn!! Pentagram/Heavy Action by Audionautix. News Theme/News Theme 2 by Kevin MacLeod. Animation created at GIFS.com, the best GIF making site on the internet! Sound Effects courtesy of Freesound.org .
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