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The FDA's Tyranny and the War on your Health
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113 views • September 12, 2018
Corruption, payoffs and bribery approves the medications you are prescribed, how many of these have you taken?
Gary Null provides a brief, impassioned introduction prior to the beginning of this well researched documentary.
Gary Null provides a brief, impassioned introduction prior to the beginning of this well researched documentary.
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