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🔴Prophecy Vote & Pray This Godly Man Into Senate on 9-26-17❗ [2017 Video]
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10 views • September 12, 2018
Real time Prophecy given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu for beloved Judge Roy Moore Sept. 2016
He is seeking the office of U.S. Senate on Tuesday Sept. 26. We are praying for you Mr. Moore! All of Heaven (and we:) are rooting for you!
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
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http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
He is seeking the office of U.S. Senate on Tuesday Sept. 26. We are praying for you Mr. Moore! All of Heaven (and we:) are rooting for you!
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
all of heaven and we are rooting for youhe is seeking the office of us senate on tuesday sept 26prophecy vote and pray this godly man into senaste on 9 26 17 2017 videoreal time prophecy given to prophet elisheva eliyahu for beloved judge roy moore sept 2016this man is so honored by yahuveh god as he lays everything on the altar of sacrificetime and time again to stand up for morality and holinesswe are praying for you mr moore
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