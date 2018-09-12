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🔴YAHUSHUA (Jesus) Was NOT Born December 25, According To Bible❗ [2018 Video]
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13 views • September 12, 2018
YAHUSHUA our MASHIACH's birthday wasn't on December 25. For a full explanation why YAHUSHUA's birthday was during Sukkot please visit the following link:
http://amightywind.com/jewish/succotlinks.htm
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http://amightywind.com/jewish/succotlinks.htm
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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amightywind jewish succot linksamightywind made this video because so many people think we are saying not to honor the birthof yahushua our mashiach jesus christ yeshua yashua yshua but this is not truesukkot video made for the praise honor and glory of yahushua our mashiachwas on december 25yahushua jesus was not born december 25 according to the bible 2018 video
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