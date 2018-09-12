© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morning Joe Makes a Despicable Remark About Trump on 9/11
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 12, 2018
"I want you, Joe Scarborough, to look in the face of a 9/11 family member and tell them Trump is worse than Osama bin Laden. As you fire me up over something I feel so strongly about, I am reminded that you work for MSNBC and most people will never see this schlock. You are a gnat. Annoying, yes. Insignificant ... Go back to the hole you call a studio." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.