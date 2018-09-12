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🔴YAHUVEH GOD says The Earth Is Round – NOT Flat❗ [2018 Video]
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12 views • September 12, 2018
There's a deception that seems to be gaining popularity: the lie being that the earth is FLAT!
When Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu took this to prayer, a Word came forth from ABBA YAHUVEH (GOD ALMIGHTY) that this is a lie and the earth [...]
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When Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu took this to prayer, a Word came forth from ABBA YAHUVEH (GOD ALMIGHTY) that this is a lie and the earth [...]
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
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