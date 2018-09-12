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🔴Prophecy 138 – Masturbation Is A Sin❗ Repent❗ [2018 Video]
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25 views • September 12, 2018
Deuteronomy 23:10 (WYC)
10 If a man is among you, that is defouled in his night sleep, he shall go out of your tents; and he shall not turn again [...]
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10 If a man is among you, that is defouled in his night sleep, he shall go out of your tents; and he shall not turn again [...]
Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy138/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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