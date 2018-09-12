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Bongino: Morning Joe, You Should Be Embarrassed
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17 views • September 12, 2018
"Joe Scarborough, you should be embarrassed. You should hang your head in shame, take a few weeks off from the air, and suspend yourself. Donate your pay for the next two weeks to one of these victims' funds for writing such a stupid, uninformed, ridiculous, outrageous article." —Dan Bongino
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