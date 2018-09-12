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Geist: Obama Used Benghazi Deaths to Garner Votes
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10 views • September 12, 2018
"As a soldier, as Marine, we protect everybody, even those that disagree with us ... And to have a former president come out on a campaign trail and garner votes and use the [lives of those who died at Benghazi] to call out how they died as a conspiracy doesn't sit well with me." —Mark Geist, Benghazi Hero
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