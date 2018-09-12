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We All Saw Each Other as Americans on 9/11
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2 views • September 12, 2018
"You were just an American back then. And granted, I don't mean to sound Pollyannaish—I understand there are sincere political differences in the country. But it would be nice to get back to a time when we could respect those political differences without calling our fellow Americans traitors and Nazis and other horrible things as well." —Dan Bongino
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