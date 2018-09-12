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We Remember Those Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11
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0 view • September 12, 2018
'Here is the most amazing thing about the worst day in American history: it turned out to be a day that proved American greatness is real. I witnessed first-hand a nation come together. Those following weeks and months still give me hope ... For America, I make the same plea I made on September 12, 2001—17 years earlier: don't ever forget. Ever." —Grant Stinchfield
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