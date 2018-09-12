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Wayne Dupree Show - Ep 896 Republicans Should Push Trump Successes More!
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5 views • September 12, 2018
Many of President Trump's accomplishments you won't see covered in the news. His achievements are under reported or in many cases, not reported at all. There is one thing that the establishment Republicans, Democrats and the Deep State Media all have in common… They want President Trump to fail.
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