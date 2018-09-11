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Banned 911 Report: The Smoking Gun
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4848 views • September 11, 2018
From the InfoWars Banned Archive: 9/11 SMOKING GUN: Who Funded The Terrorists?
The US House Intelligence Committee has published a redacted version of the declassified missing 28 Pages taken from the Congressional Joint Inquiry into the 9/11 Commission report. Evidence points to the Govt. of Saudi Arabia and members of the Saudi Royal Family in the financial support of at least two 911 highjackers while the Bush administration helped terror suspects evacuate the country. Darrin McBreen reporting
The US House Intelligence Committee has published a redacted version of the declassified missing 28 Pages taken from the Congressional Joint Inquiry into the 9/11 Commission report. Evidence points to the Govt. of Saudi Arabia and members of the Saudi Royal Family in the financial support of at least two 911 highjackers while the Bush administration helped terror suspects evacuate the country. Darrin McBreen reporting
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