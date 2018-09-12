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Secrets Of The Illuminati Revealed
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217 views • September 12, 2018
Fascinating historical account of the concerted effort to implement Communism in America. Relevant more today than ever.
By historian Stanley Monteith
This uploaded video is not meant to promote socialist agenda. It is for informational purposes only.
By historian Stanley Monteith
This uploaded video is not meant to promote socialist agenda. It is for informational purposes only.
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