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Full Show - September 11th: America 17 Years Later - 09/11/2018
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807 views • September 11, 2018
The country still has yet to learn the full truth behind the 9/11 attacks. Also, Hurricane Florence’s impact will reportedly be “extremely dangerous” as authorities urge locals on the US East coast to plan ahead. Meteorologists predict a Category 4 impact later this week with winds of 130 mph. Joining today’s show is the host of Ground Zero, Clyde Lewis, providing cutting-edge takes on phenomena the establishment doesn’t want you to talk about.
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