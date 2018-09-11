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Death Hair 2 (Trailer) (Retro Movie) (2018)
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10 views • September 11, 2018
Death Hair 2, (currently in post production), is a comedy in tribute to the B-movies of the 1950's and 1950's of horror and science fiction. What makes it different than any other tribute movie of this genre and year in the past? At no time did we TRY to make it better, AND took very special care to make sure it will also be a FUN and ENTERTAINING movie!
www.trfps.com
facebook.com/DeathHair2
www.trfps.com
facebook.com/DeathHair2
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