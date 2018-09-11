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pt. 5b general Review of my work
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4 views • September 11, 2018
What happens if someone comes along with a bigger view on "The Bigger Picture?"
Do you chose/prefer to listen to the college professor, politician, expert, media instead?
Why I was never chosen/allowed to be interviewed & how that relates to the SPLC.
How do you discern if someone is speaking the truth?
9-11 Anniversary; where do you stand?
What is your morality level?
Do you chose/prefer to listen to the college professor, politician, expert, media instead?
Why I was never chosen/allowed to be interviewed & how that relates to the SPLC.
How do you discern if someone is speaking the truth?
9-11 Anniversary; where do you stand?
What is your morality level?
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