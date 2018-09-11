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The First WalkAway Movement
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4 views • September 11, 2018
The First Walk Away Movement took place over 2000 years ago. See the book of Acts.
God says to us: Be not afraid, but speak, and hold not (do not keep silent.) Hold not thy peace. Acts 18:9
For I am with thee and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: For I have much people in this city (Acts 18:10)
God says to us: Be not afraid, but speak, and hold not (do not keep silent.) Hold not thy peace. Acts 18:9
For I am with thee and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: For I have much people in this city (Acts 18:10)
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