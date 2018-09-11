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LAWHistory ... Rancher Caught Insane Vid Of Invaders In MILITARY Garb Streaming Into U.S.
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35 views • September 11, 2018
Illegal aliens are still streaming across the border at various points including ranch spreads in a number of states. I contend this is one of our greatest national security threats. Arizona rancher Jim Chilton’s 50,000-acre spread along the US-Mexico border is under siege and has been for a very long time now. It is now allegedly ground zero for human smugglers, drug cartel members, and illegal immigrants, and he has videos to prove it.
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