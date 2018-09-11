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VIDEO: Leftists Openly Call For Locking Conservatives Up In Gulag, Embracing Tyranny
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3055 views • September 11, 2018
Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how a gay rights group, linked to a major University in London, UK, Tweeted about putting conservatives in a gulag for their beliefs, saying it would be compassionate.
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