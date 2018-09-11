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Watch the Lazy Muslim Terrorist Try to Take Credit for President Trump's Hard Work
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39 views • September 11, 2018
Watch the Lazy Muslim Terrorist Try to Take Credit for President Trump's Hard Work
To get a deeper understanding of the criminals Americans are dealing with as well as the critical times we are actually facing so as to protect yourself and your family WATCH AND SHARE "The Lying Machine" at the http://thelyingmachine.com
Keywords
Obama
Barach Obama
Barach Hussein Obama
Obama Tries to take credit for Trump's Hard Work
To get a deeper understanding of the criminals Americans are dealing with as well as the critical times we are actually facing so as to protect yourself and your family WATCH AND SHARE "The Lying Machine" at the http://thelyingmachine.com
Keywords
Obama
Barach Obama
Barach Hussein Obama
Obama Tries to take credit for Trump's Hard Work
Keywords
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