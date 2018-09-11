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A Corrupt Lawyer Hates Joint Custody But Loves Her Paycheck | Redonkulas.com
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28 views • September 11, 2018
Diana Raimi is a Michigan family court attorney who opposes the new state House Bill 4691, which would presume joint physical custody in all divorce cases. Fortunately for us, she's got to be one of the worst lawyers in the country, because she doesn't understand basic legal language.
Diana Raimi's original opus of stupidity: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/12/17/proposed-custody-bill-harm-michigan-children/919218001/
Frank Cervi's "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
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Sources:
http://www.breakingthescience.org/SimplifiedDataFromDHHS.php
http://www.mcdevittlaw.net/women-have-usually-trumped-men-in-child-custody-but-more-men-may-win-custody-cases/
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2007/2/15/302239/-
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/joseph-e-cordell/false-allegations-of-abus_b_8578086.html
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/12061547/How-male-victims-of-domestic-abuse-often-end-up-getting-arrested-themselves.html
https://www.domesticshelters.org/domestic-violence-articles-information/children-used-as-pawns-in-court#.WlZ2TiPMzUY
https://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com/statistics/
Diana Raimi's original opus of stupidity: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/12/17/proposed-custody-bill-harm-michigan-children/919218001/
Frank Cervi's "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
http://www.breakingthescience.org/SimplifiedDataFromDHHS.php
http://www.mcdevittlaw.net/women-have-usually-trumped-men-in-child-custody-but-more-men-may-win-custody-cases/
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2007/2/15/302239/-
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/joseph-e-cordell/false-allegations-of-abus_b_8578086.html
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/12061547/How-male-victims-of-domestic-abuse-often-end-up-getting-arrested-themselves.html
https://www.domesticshelters.org/domestic-violence-articles-information/children-used-as-pawns-in-court#.WlZ2TiPMzUY
https://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com/statistics/
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