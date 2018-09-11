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VIEW 1st, pt. 5 Review of my videos
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11 views • September 11, 2018
This is a quick 1st timer's look @ what I am speaking/teaching & also a review for those who want to work towards a better understanding of our Universe & man's place in it. If you are a person, you are traveling down the wrong direction.
A quick revelation regarding the 13th & 14th Amendments.
A quick revelation regarding the 13th & 14th Amendments.
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