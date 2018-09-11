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Trump Says Bombs Exploded Inside Buildings During 9/11 & Inside Job Evidence - With Clyde Lewis
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3621 views • September 11, 2018
Clyde Lewis joins Alex Jones to share his thoughts on this anniversary of 9/11. Before he was President, Donald Trump made statements that he believed there may have been bombs in the twin towers since he had experience with building materials and how much damage they can withstand.
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