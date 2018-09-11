ALL HALLOWS EVE - by DARKMOOD ('THE HAUNTING' album) Horror Halloween Music

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This is the official DARKMOOD music video to the song ' All Hallows Eve' from the album 'The Haunting'.Darkmood is an instrumental music project created by Steve Montgomery of (Infinite Mindscape, SDM, Portrait Black, Widows Offering, and more)
CdBaby Link: http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/darkmood3