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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) TUESDAY 9.11.18 INFOWARS
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200 views • September 11, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
September 11, 2018
17 years after one of America’s darkest days, we still don't know the truth behind 9/11.
WH economic Chairman proves Obama is lying excrement
South Africa Minister: 57 deaths a day, Warzone materializing.
TEN U.S. Nuclear power plants in possible path of Florence
Guests:
Mike Adams, Health Ranger & creator of Real.Video
Clyde Lewis of Ground Zero Media
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
Guest: Roosh V : Amazon's Nazi book bannings ramp up
September 11, 2018
17 years after one of America’s darkest days, we still don't know the truth behind 9/11.
WH economic Chairman proves Obama is lying excrement
South Africa Minister: 57 deaths a day, Warzone materializing.
TEN U.S. Nuclear power plants in possible path of Florence
Guests:
Mike Adams, Health Ranger & creator of Real.Video
Clyde Lewis of Ground Zero Media
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
Guest: Roosh V : Amazon's Nazi book bannings ramp up
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