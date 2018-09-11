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ELIMINATE FLIES IN YOUR BARN - A PROVEN REMEDY
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27 views • September 11, 2018
Discover how feeding your goats real salt and having healthy soil is a little known solution for eliminating flies in stables, barns and paddocks. This video is part of an ongoing blog series titled: PASTORALISM: The Practice of Symbiotic Goat Husbandry. For more details on this blog post - link here: http://www.daisypieraldiphotography.com/in-shadows-and-light/blog/eliminate-flies-in-barn-a-proven-remedy
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