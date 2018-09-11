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🔥 IBMS® Master Coach® Armin Bützberger IBMS® Coaching Center Luzern
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175 views • September 11, 2018
In dieser Dr. Coldwell Meinung ™ Radio Show Sendung erzählt IBMS® MASTER COACH® Armin Bützberger wie es war als IBMS® COACH® zu beginnen, wie er mit seinem Team (Martha Baumann und Theo Wirz) das IBMS® COACHING Center in Luzern gefunden und gegündet hat, welche Themen seine Klienten mitbringen, über seine Erfolge, seine Zusatzausrüstung und wie er die Zukunft des IBMS® Coachings beurteilt.
Ihr findet die 3 Coaches hier: http://www.ibms-coaching-luzern.ch
viel Spaß beim Anhören!
Euer Dr. C
Ihr findet die 3 Coaches hier: http://www.ibms-coaching-luzern.ch
viel Spaß beim Anhören!
Euer Dr. C
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