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According to Kamala Harris, Only She is Allowed Self-Protection
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43 views • September 11, 2018
"Kamala Harris, who doesn't want you to have a firearm, (of course, she doesn't want you anywhere near a firearm) has spent a total of $42,000, taking armed L.A. police officers with her outside of Los Angeles... I have no problem whatsoever with Kamala Harris receiving armed security. As a matter of fact, Ms. Harris, it's a great idea... What I have a beef with is you being a hypocrite and, again, throwing obstacles in front of all of us—the people you allegedly..." —Dan Bongino
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