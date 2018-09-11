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Town Leaders Use Zoning Laws to Force Closer of Greater Pittsburgh Gun Club
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16 views • September 11, 2018
"In Robinson Township, Pennsylvania town leaders used their zoning laws to force a gun range out of business. The Greater Pittsburg Gun Club... this is exactly the kind of quiet power grab that we're seeing in small towns and cities across the country in which you're never going to see reported on in the legacy press." —Dana Loesch
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