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Bombshell Video! Watch White House Chief Economist Call Obama Out For Lying About The Trump Recovery
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334 views • September 11, 2018
Kevin Hassett, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, called out Obama as well as those that are crediting Obama with the current success of the American economy. He reveals the President Trump’s policies are responsible for our economic boom.
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