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Obama Calls Benghazi "Wild Conspiracy"
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2442 views • September 11, 2018
Former President Barack Obama suggested on Friday September 7th that outrage over the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi — which resulted in the deaths of four Americans — was a result of "wild conspiracy theories."
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