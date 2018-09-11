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Full Show- 17 Years Later, Will Americans Ever Know The Truth?
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31 views • September 11, 2018
17 years later we are still talking about the tragedy that took place at the World Trade Center. David Knight brings to light points that have been neglected and as well informs the listener on the current issue with what Obama has been saying about the Benghazi attack. Hugo de Garis joins the program to speak on the issues with AI and how they are transforming at a faster pace than what humanity thinks.
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