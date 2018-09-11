Philippines Drug Dealers Slaughtered Like Animals- HD Documentary

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The Philippine Drug War refers to the policy against the illegal drug trade in the Philippines, initiated by the Philippine government under President Rodrigo Duterte. It has been criticized locally and internationally for the number of deaths resulting from police operations, and alleged summary killings