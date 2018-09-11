ATOMIC BLONDE: Why Female Action Heroes Suck! | Louder With Crowder

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With Atomic Blonde (female 007) hitting the theaters, female action heroes are all the 2017 rage! But what would reality for these “female bad asses” really look like? We break it down with some simple experiments and common sense.