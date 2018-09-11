Skin bleaching scandal in South Africa | Unreported World

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South Africa's skin bleaching scandal: Unreported World went to South Africa where the use of controversial skin bleaching creams is on the rise in a new generation. Despite strict laws banning dangerous chemicals they're widely available and are making people ill. Reporter Tania Rashid met a celebrity who endorses skin bleaching despite the risks and some of those that are trying to end the trade.