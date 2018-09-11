© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelosi: May Have Flushed Brain Down The Toilet
Follow
0
Share
Report
708 views • September 11, 2018
The Democrats leadership consisting of Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer Who is under fire by his own base for not using the left’s growing assumption that cutting off your nose to spite your face is paramount to shutting down Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.