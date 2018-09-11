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Socialism ain't for you
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113 views • September 11, 2018
Original lyrics and recording
Fair use on footage
Fair use on footage
Keywords
freedomcomedyleftistspoliticsparodyelectionpresidentantifahumanitydemocratsocialismentertainmentdonald trumpberniemusichillaryalexandria ocasio-cortezrepublicanlock her upvotemusic videowashington dcsongwelfaremidtermsbillclintons45folkmidterm electionswalkawaydylanpolitical humornovemberthe swampfolk musicfree handoutsgolden ageregressive left
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