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FAITH & ACTION VII ~ A Christian Snowboard Video
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6 views • September 11, 2018
Faith ~ Trust in the Lord.
Action ~ The first ever "in bounds" section! Follow the coyote trail. Gnarly 1st line descents that remind a Christian not to get into life & death situations out in the backcountry. And a new favorite line called, The Secret Chute!
Proper snowboarding under God ~ http://www.faithandaction.net/
Action ~ The first ever "in bounds" section! Follow the coyote trail. Gnarly 1st line descents that remind a Christian not to get into life & death situations out in the backcountry. And a new favorite line called, The Secret Chute!
Proper snowboarding under God ~ http://www.faithandaction.net/
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