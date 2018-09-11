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Israeli PM: Flood of Africans worse than Terrorists
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63 views • September 11, 2018
https://www.france24.com/en/20180320-netanyahu-says-african-migrants-worse-threat-jihadists
"Were it not for the fence, we would be faced with... severe attacks by Sinai terrorists, and something much worse, a flood of illegal migrants from Africa," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office quoted him as saying.
"Were it not for the fence, we would be faced with... severe attacks by Sinai terrorists, and something much worse, a flood of illegal migrants from Africa," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office quoted him as saying.
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