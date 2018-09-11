Brazil's plastic surgery obsession | Unreported World

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Making Brazil Beautiful: Seyi Rhodes reports on an astonishing rise in plastic surgery in Brazil, up 40% in two years. Low income women in Rio have access to cut-price and even free plastic surgery thanks to surgeons that believe the poor have a right to beauty too.
This film does contain images of surgery. It was first broadcast 31/05/2013.