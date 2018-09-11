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VIDEO: Racist Hispanic Women Call Alex Jones A Monkey, A Pilgrim, And Say He’s Inbred
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483 views • September 11, 2018
Alex Jones presents video footage of racist Hispanic women accosting him outside of the Senate hearing on net censorship in Washington D.C. and breaks down the fake news circulating around this story from 'Now This'.
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