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Idaho 3%.....Patriots what are you fighting for?
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54 views • September 11, 2018
This is about knowing what your fighting for when tyranny comes. If your just following your state leaders orders without true knowledge of the deep states agenda and why you must fight to the end, you will mentally surrender when mother liberty needs us the most.
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