© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South Africa Whites murdered is not fake news
Follow
1
Share
Report
78 views • September 11, 2018
AFP News: https://www.france24.com/en/20180911-safrica-close-war-zone-with-57-murders-day-minister
2 Chronicles 14:12 So the LORD smote the Ethiopians [BLACK ETHIOPIANS] before Asa, and before Judah; and the Ethiopians fled.
Zephaniah 2:12 Ye Ethiopians also, ye shall be slain by my sword.
Ezekiel 30:5 Ethiopia, and Libya, and Lydia, and all the mingled people, and Chub, and the men of the land that is in league, shall fall with them by the sword.
2 Chronicles 14:12 So the LORD smote the Ethiopians [BLACK ETHIOPIANS] before Asa, and before Judah; and the Ethiopians fled.
Zephaniah 2:12 Ye Ethiopians also, ye shall be slain by my sword.
Ezekiel 30:5 Ethiopia, and Libya, and Lydia, and all the mingled people, and Chub, and the men of the land that is in league, shall fall with them by the sword.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.