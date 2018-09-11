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🔴Prophecy 112 – Do Not Focus On The Fallen❗ [2018 Video]
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18 views • September 11, 2018
YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH tells those who are apart of His Ministry to take their eyes off the fallen (YDS Prayer Warriors). Those who were apart of this Ministry at one [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy112/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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and took their hand off the plough and cast down their callingjesus christ yahushua yeshua yhvh yhwh yahuah yahua yahshuaprophecy 112 do not focus on the fallen 2018 videothe enemies of amightywind ministry amw have within themselvesthis word also reveals teh true spirit and the words and feelingsthose who were a part of this ministry at one timeto take their eyes off the fallenyahushua ha mashiach tells those who are a part of his ministryyds prayer warriors
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