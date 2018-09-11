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🔴Prophecy 111 – I, YAHUSHUA MASHIACH, Grant You A HOLY Divorce Decree❗ [2018 Video]
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14 views • September 11, 2018
Beloved Son (or Daughter), as I see you compare your marriage to a woman (or man) marking off time as a prisoner in jail on death row. You grieve me more than you [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy111/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
and think divorce is not allowedbeloved son or daughter as i see you compare your marriagebut this marriage was not ordained by meit was only a matter of time before you bothprophecy 111 i yahushua mashiach grant you a holy divorce decree 2018 videorather it was ordained by both of theeto a woman or man marking off time as a prisoner in jail on death rowwhat i did not join togetherwould regret your choicesyou chose this woman or man and asked me to blessyou fear breaking your wedding vowsyou grieve me more than you know
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