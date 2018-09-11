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🔴Prophecy 107 – Hang On❗ Hang On❗ Hang On❗ Do Not Lose Your Blessed Hope❗ [2018 Video]
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14 views • September 11, 2018
You spawn of satan, who are you to call that which I call human, nothing more than garbage. Do you not know these that pass these laws and now America you compound [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy107/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
and now america you compound your sinsand say you will pay for the abortions of other nationsdo you not know that these children are put on an altar of sacrifice to molechdo you not know these that pass these lawsis there not enough blood on your handsnothing more than garbageof the aborted babies in your own landprophecy 107 hang on hang on hang on do not lose your blessed hope 2018 videoyou spawn of satan who are you to call that which i call human
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