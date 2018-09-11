Inside One Of London’s Busiest Sexual Health Clinics

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BBC Three goes inside the consulting rooms of one of London’s busiest Sexual Health clinics to see if Brits pay enough attention to their sexual health. Diagnosing unexplained pain, HIV tests and removing genital warts are all in a day’s work for the ‘sex doctors’ and nurses at this East London clinic.