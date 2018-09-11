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🔴Prophecy 94 – I, YAHUVEH, Say, Do not underestimate MY anger❗ [2018 Video]
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10 views • September 11, 2018
This day, Elisabeth [Elisheva], I just command you, “Enjoy this day.” I want to see you play. I want to see you do that which you have been enjoying with ME. Let your mind [...]
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http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
Keywords
and a new prophecy is going to be loosed concerning israeland im going to reveal to youconcerning the hidden treasures starting with ezekiel 9enjoy this dayfor im going to show youi want to see you do that which you have been enjoying with me yhwh yhvh yahuah godi want to see you playlet your mind restprophecy 94 i yahuveh god father say do not underestimate my anger 2018 videothis day elisabeth elisheva i god father yhwh yhvh just command you
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